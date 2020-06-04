Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,024 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,768 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Guggenheim boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.58. 987,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,736,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.58. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

