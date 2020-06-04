Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,510.46.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $28.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,410.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,378. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,345.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,338.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

