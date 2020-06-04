Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 283 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $10.17 on Thursday, hitting $295.18. 312,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,714. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $310.12. The company has a market cap of $290.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.62 and its 200-day moving average is $279.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.36.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

