Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 3,153 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.5% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

COST stock traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $311.50. 306,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,463. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $242.50 and a 1-year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

