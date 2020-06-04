Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 393 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,325,502,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,167,000 after buying an additional 218,275 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,199,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,367,000 after buying an additional 214,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $27.21 on Thursday, hitting $1,409.17. The company had a trading volume of 90,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,346.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,339.53. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262 shares of company stock valued at $323,980. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

