Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 576 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 881,320 shares of company stock valued at $129,480,488. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,579. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.