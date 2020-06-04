Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 588 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Canaccord Genuity raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $447.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.67.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $7.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $382.71. 45,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,934. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $394.39. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.46.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

