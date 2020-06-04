Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 696 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after buying an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $3.03 on Thursday, hitting $193.84. 513,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,567,362. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.34. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

