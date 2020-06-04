Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 183.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $7.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $325.95. 71,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,835. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $334.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.53.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

