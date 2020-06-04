Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.92. 2,111,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,895. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.76.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

