Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the period. AON makes up approximately 2.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of AON worth $78,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.87. 50,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,347. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra cut their target price on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock worth $761,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

