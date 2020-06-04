Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Autohome had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Autohome updated its Q2 2020

NYSE ATHM opened at $83.69 on Thursday. Autohome has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $100.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. China International Capital raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. CICC Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

