Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.89. 3,252,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after acquiring an additional 508,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after acquiring an additional 138,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

