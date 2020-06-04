Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.78.
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.89. 3,252,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.06.
In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after acquiring an additional 508,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after acquiring an additional 138,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
