Brokerages Set Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price at $63.20

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.08. 30,640,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,390,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.61. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 63,548 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.