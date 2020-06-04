Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.37), RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of BBW stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBW. ValuEngine raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.