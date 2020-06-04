Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,852,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,837 shares during the period. Caesarstone accounts for approximately 3.5% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 5.39% of Caesarstone worth $19,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Caesarstone by 41.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 28.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.68. 8,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.05. Caesarstone Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $126.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. Research analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSTE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Caesarstone from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.