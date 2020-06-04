CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of CRNCY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 534. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $873.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

