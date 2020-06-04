Castleark Management LLC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 137.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,610 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 1.6% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,061,000 after acquiring an additional 33,251 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $7.36 on Thursday, reaching $326.02. 60,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,835. The stock has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.43. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $334.64.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.53.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

