Castleark Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $23.85 on Thursday, reaching $1,412.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,903. The company has a market capitalization of $982.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,346.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,339.53. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262 shares of company stock valued at $323,980. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

