Castleark Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $893,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 67,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,350,000 after buying an additional 37,966 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 207,424 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,144,000 after buying an additional 105,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 39,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $310.48. 3,318,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $242.50 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

