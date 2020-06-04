Castleark Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.36.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $10.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.72. 2,793,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,714. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $310.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.84. The company has a market cap of $290.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

