Castleark Management LLC Trims Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,180 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for 1.4% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $23,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Paypal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.76.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,554,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,770. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.58 and its 200 day moving average is $114.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.06 billion, a PE ratio of 98.82, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.18. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $158.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,250. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

