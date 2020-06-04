Cheviot Value Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 779,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $96.48. 4,056,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,205,117. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average is $100.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.