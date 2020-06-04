Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $341,000 Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cheviot Value Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,885,000 after buying an additional 868,178 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Amgen by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,306,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,519,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.81.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.76. 1,399,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.60. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.56 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

