Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 1,532 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cheviot Value Management LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,342,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.