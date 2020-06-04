Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 634 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cheviot Value Management LLC trimmed its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $10.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,394,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,307,782. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.80.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

