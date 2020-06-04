Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 71,571 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,200,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,917,312. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $187.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

