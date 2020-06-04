Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,670 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 5.4% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $311.23. The company had a trading volume of 300,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $242.50 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $135.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

