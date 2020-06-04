Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,067 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in Alphabet by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 16,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $27.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,408.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,903. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,346.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,339.53. The firm has a market cap of $982.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,600.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262 shares of company stock worth $323,980 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

