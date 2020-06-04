Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,400 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,843 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.5% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,342,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $233.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

