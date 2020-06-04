Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,363 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 20,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.16. 178,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,295. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

