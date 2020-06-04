Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Humana by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 188,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $1,278,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $5.57 on Thursday, hitting $388.16. 44,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $412.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.42.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

