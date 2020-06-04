Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39,569 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.79. 53,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,439. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.55. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $257.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.