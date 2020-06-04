Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $650,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,639. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

