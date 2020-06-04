Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 67,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,966 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 207,424 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,144,000 after purchasing an additional 105,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 39,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

COST traded up $4.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $310.84. 311,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.50 and a 200 day moving average of $302.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $242.50 and a 12-month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

