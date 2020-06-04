Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,190 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,283 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after buying an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $398,420,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after buying an additional 3,395,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after buying an additional 3,289,573 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,186 shares of company stock worth $15,359,524 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.25. 6,418,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,842,705. The firm has a market cap of $163.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

