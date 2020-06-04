CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.92.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 201,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.62. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,640,810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $540,380,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $497,324,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,477,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

