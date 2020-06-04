Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Receives “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LHA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.25 ($7.27) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €9.39 ($10.92).

Shares of ETR:LHA traded up €0.12 ($0.14) on Wednesday, hitting €10.31 ($11.98). 16,952,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €7.02 ($8.16) and a 1-year high of €18.02 ($20.95). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.91.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

