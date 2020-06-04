eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,998 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 23,527 shares during the period. eBay accounts for about 1.6% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in eBay by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.36. 2,392,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,475,050. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.73.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

