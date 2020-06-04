Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after acquiring an additional 910,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after acquiring an additional 888,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.07. 1,845,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.29.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,441,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,780,842,613.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 881,320 shares of company stock valued at $129,480,488. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.