Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Raised by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 3.6% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.39.

Shares of FISV traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.65. 3,299,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,520. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,000 shares of company stock worth $34,308,400 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

