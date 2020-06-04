Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $57.53 Million Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,686 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 196,959 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies accounts for 10.4% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.66% of Ormat Technologies worth $57,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of ORA traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.26. 19,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,976. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $87.07.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.91 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

