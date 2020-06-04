Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years.

EFAS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.77. 44 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,331. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $16.63.

