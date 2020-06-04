Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 11th

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd.

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ALTY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $11.38. 5,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,281. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

