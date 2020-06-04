Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 18,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,906. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82.

