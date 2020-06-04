Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) is AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s 6th Largest Position

AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,989 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health comprises about 8.4% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned about 0.11% of Guardant Health worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after buying an additional 330,861 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,999,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1,967.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,308 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 387,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2,247.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GH traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.31. 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,039. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.63. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,158,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,196.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 178,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $12,436,234.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,472,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,462,399.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 676,418 shares of company stock worth $54,361,856. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

