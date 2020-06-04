Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Position Lessened by Lateef Investment Management L.P.

Lateef Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 283,682 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $30,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 74.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 118.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,874. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $87.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, April 27th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.