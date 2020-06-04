Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HRCXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Hurricane Energy to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hurricane Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.50.

OTCMKTS:HRCXF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307. Hurricane Energy has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

