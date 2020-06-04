Hutner Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,121 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 3.5% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,027 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MO shares. Cfra boosted their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,997,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,482,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

