Hutner Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,195 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 78,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Unilever by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after acquiring an additional 117,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Unilever by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra increased their price target on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

UL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 115,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.30. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

